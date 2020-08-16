1/1
Sylvia Trotman "Sue" Greeley
1931 - 2020
Sylvia "Sue" Trotman Greeley

Tallahassee - Sylvia "Sue" Trotman Greeley died peacefully surrounded by family on August 15, 2020, at the age of 88. The oldest of 9 children, Sue was born in DeFuniak Springs and lived most of her life in Tallahassee.

A graduate of Leon High School, Sue began her professional career in banking in Dayton, Ohio, where she met and married Richard Leppla. Subsequently, they owned and operated a marina in Orange Beach, AL. Following his death, she returned to Tallahassee and worked for the Florida Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services until her retirement.

Sue was an active member of the Elks Lodge #937, serving for many years as club manager and playing memorable leading roles in benefit performances staged by the Elkettes. She was also a member of the Lions Club and Emanuel Baptist Church. She loved to sing and dance, play poker and bingo. She will long be remembered for her beauty, infectious laugh, and vivacious spirit, in addition to her devoted loyalty to family and friends.

Sue is survived by her husband, Donald Greeley, daughter, Michelle French (Ronald), as well as siblings John Trotman (Shirley), Joan Trotman Stout (Gary), Joyce Trotman Wages, Rodney Trotman (Edith), and Daisey Trotman-Barker (Ian); a half-brother, Ric Kipker (Suz), six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her daughter, Elaine Madden (Harry), half-brothers, Albert Kipker, II and Gary Kipker, and her siblings, Patricia Louise Cheshire, Herschel LeRoy Trotman (Dot), and Wilbur Eugene Trotman (Beth).

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Greeley family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
August 17, 2020
Sue's friendship will always be a wonderful memory for Lew and I. She has been our friend for many years and never waivered in that role... My heart is heavy as I say goodbye to her and I pray God gives her a leading part in his angelic choir. Condolences to all her family and friends. God picked a perfect rose.
Ada and Lew Pinson
Friend
August 17, 2020
Rod and Family ... Please accept my condolences for your loss.
Very sad news.
Greg Wood
