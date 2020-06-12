Tadako Knight
Tallahassee - Takako Shimoishi Knight, 87, of Tallahassee, Florida found true, eternal freedom and peace in the grace of God on June 11, 2020.
Tadako was born in Kumamotoken, Japan on February 10, 1933. On Valentine's Day of 1958, she married U.S. Navy officer Willard Thomas "Tommy" Knight, and they were happily married for 60 years. Tadako was a successful businesswoman, owning and operating Tadako's Hair for two decades. She was also a professional artist, and her paintings won district and state competitions. A woman of many and varied talents, Tadako played the koto, a Japanese stringed instrument, as well as the piano. She was also an accomplished gardener who lovingly tended her orchids and bonsai.
An energetic woman of strength and great character, Tadako always looked for opportunities to help others and to make the world a better place. Of her many accomplishments, she may be best remembered for her community-building spirit and volunteerism. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church, the Woman's Club, and the Tallahassee Senior Center, which honored her as one of its Silver Stars several years ago. Tadako and Tommy also generously opened their home and their hearts to so many people, helping families who had just moved to the United States, mentoring young people, and treating as family the numerous friends they gathered around them.
Her friends and family will miss her radiant smile and ready laughter, and for years to come, they will continue to share stories of her adventurous spirit, elegant beauty, gracious hospitality, and generous love.
Tadako is survived by her brother Hyoe Shimoish in Kumamotoken, Japan as well as the countless friends, both near and far, whom she devotedly loved and who loved her back.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a funeral service at this time, but a memorial service will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any of the three organizations: First Baptist Church of Tallahassee, 108 W College Ave, 32301; Tallahassee Senior Center, 1400 N Monroe St, 32303; The Woman's Club of Tallahassee, 1513 Cristobol Dr, 32303.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.