1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tallahassee - Tamara Lynne Clark, 51, of Tallahassee, FL was born on April 5, 1968 to Maxwell S. Clark and Mary C. Glasgow. She passed away on June 13, 2019.

Tammy graduated from Parkview High School and received a degree in Respiratory Therapy from Gwinnett Technical College. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist for Winder-Barrow Hospital, Athens Regional Medical Center, Landmark Hospital of Athens and Apria Healthcare Group. She had a passion for helping others in the time of need and creating bonds with everyone around her. Her goal at caring for others led her to succeed in her career, friendships, and purpose. She loved being surrounded by people, especially her grandchildren. Tammy was a woman of God and put her trust in Him to lead her life. She made it a point to have a good time booming with laughter no matter the circumstance.

She is survived by her children, Mitchell (Jacke) Mullennix and Miranda (Raymond) Mobley; grandchildren, Jewels, Elizabeth and EmmaLynne Mobley, Laura (Jeff) Lutz, Brailynn and Avery Mullennix.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 17, 2019
