Tangela Rosetta Madison
Crawfordville,FL - Tangela Rosetta Madison, 48, of Crawfordville passed on Monday, January 20, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the River of Life Church, Crawfordville, with burial in Isle of Rest Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Miami,Tangela was a 1991 graduate of Miami Central High School. She later attained certification as a CNA and cosmetologist. She was the Executive Housekeeper at Suburban Extended Care. Survivors include her children, Tavoris Madison, Lafreddrick, Tyquan, Lamar, Tavelle, Tyquisha, Tiara and Lateshia Curry; five grandchildren; mother, Beatrice Rucker McKinney; father, Roosevelt Madison; brothers, Sean (Amanda) and Rodney (Shannon) Madison; sister, Chenara McKinney; grandmother, Mrs. Essie Mae Allen and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020