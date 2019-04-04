Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh M.B. Church
Greenville, FL - TC Thompson, 72, of Greenville, FL passed unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Shiloh M.B. Church. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. Mr. Thompson had been an employee at Buckeye in Perry, FL. His hobby was "working"; he also enjoyed performing odd jobs and helping others in need. He was the son of the now-late Eugene and Katherine Andrews Thompson, and the widower of Josephine Cambridge Thompson. TC is survived by his sister, Hazel Thompson Oates of Miami Gardens, FL and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
