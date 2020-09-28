1/
Crawfordville - TD Whaley, 83, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Medart, Florida. He served in the Army. He worked for DOT for 36 years. TD is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Willis) Whaley, his son, Dennis Whaley, his granddaughter, Brooke (Whaley) Harman (Sam), grandson, Parker Whaley, daughter-in-law, Susan Whaley, half-brother, Clark Byrd (Paulette). TD was preceded in death by his son, Brian Whaley, his parents, and his half-sister, Frances Milam. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 1st at 11:00 am at Lake Ellen Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lake Ellen Baptist Church Cemetery. Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com)




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
