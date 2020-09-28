1/
Td Whaley
TD Whaley

Crawfordville - TD Whaley, 83, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Medart, Florida. He served in the Army. He worked for DOT for 36 years. TD is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Willis) Whaley, his son, Dennis Whaley, his granddaughter, Brooke (Whaley) Harman (Sam), grandson, Parker Whaley, daughter-in-law, Susan Whaley, half-brother, Clark Byrd (Paulette). TD was preceded in death by his son, Brian Whaley, his parents, and his half-sister, Frances Milam. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 1st at 11:00 am at Lake Ellen Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lake Ellen Baptist Church Cemetery. Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com)




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville
5 Shadeville Rd
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
September 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Sending thoughts and prayers your way.
Sabrina Wells
