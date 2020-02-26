|
Teddrick Renauld Williams
Quincy - Teddrick Renauld Williams, 40, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on February 17, 2020 in Tallahassee. He was a member of Truth Gathers Community Church. Services will be 11:00 a.m, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church, Quincy. Viewing-visittion will be from 3 pm to 7pm, Friday February 28, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.
Survivors include his mother, Brenda Williams, Quincy, Florida; grandmother, Rutha Bradwell, Quincy; brothers, Victor Smith, Kelvin Williams, Roderick Bunion, Marcus Smith, and Ira Bunion, all of Quincy; and adopted daughter, Kariah Smith, Quincy.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020