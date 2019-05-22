|
|
Dr. Teng Ma
- - Dr. Teng Ma, a loving father, devoted husband, accomplished scholar, and Professor and Chair of the Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering at FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, passed away on May 18, 2019 from natural causes. Teng was born to his father, Xinquan Ma and his mother, Caitong Yu on October 28, 1966.
Teng received a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Tianjin University in China in 1989, and received his Ph.D. degree in Chemical Engineering from the Ohio State University in 1999.
Teng started his professional career as a faculty member at Florida State University in 2000, after spending one year as a postdoctoral fellow at the Ohio State University. He was promoted to associate professor with tenure in 2006 and to full professor in 2011. Teng published over 100 research articles in bioengineering and won numerous awards for his accomplishments.
Teng was an active tennis player and avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Yingru, his son, Shaoyang and his daughter, Shaoxuan.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 5:30 pm, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 22, 2019