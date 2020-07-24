Terrell Freeman Sr.
Tallahassee - Terrell Freeman, Sr., 79, aka "Shaker" passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after an illness since September 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 AM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 11 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Royal Palm Cemetery South, 101 55th Street South, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Funeral service will be available via Zoom (https://bit.ly/2WT45ul
).Viewing will be 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.
Born in St. Petersburg, Terrell Freeman matriculated through his primary years at Jordan Park Elementary, Marian Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville, FL, and then returned to St. Petersburg to complete the remainder of his formative years at Sixteenth Street Middle School and graduated from Gibbs Senior High School where his former student, Mr. Rueben Hepburn, is the principal. It was during these early years that he met Mattie Lee Climes who has been his bride of 58 years. After high school, Terrell served in the United States Air Force as an administrative specialist in an intelligence flight and completed tours in Italy and Japan supporting the efforts of the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Terrell moved to Tallahassee, FL where he would obtain his undergraduate degree in Spanish and French and obtained his Master's Degree in Counseling at Florida A&M University where he remained committed to serving his students as a professor and involved counselor for 35 years.
After retirement, Terrell spent his time fishing, light hunting and giving back to the community through "Urban Therapy" in front of Pete's Gas Station on Wahnish Way and in historic Frenchtown. He was known to not know a stranger, never drove fast and a giver of his time, resources, and humor. Some of his favorite phrases were, "Hey Cool!", "And it's gooooooooood (mimicking the famous Joe Bullard)", and "That's Good Eatin'!"
Survivors include his wife Mattie Freeman; children, Terrell Freeman II and Natalie Freeman; grandchildren, Cameron, K'Mani, Kamen, Terrell III, and Lionel Leonard III; great-grandchild, Aaliyah; goddaughters, Nadia Royal and Narla Zinermon; godsons, Velnar and Marlis Zinermon; siblings, Charles Freeman, Thelma Carswell (Willie) and Samuel Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.