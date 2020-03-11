Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Lithonia, Ga - Terri Sherraye "Sista" "Shay" Alexander passed unexpectedly on Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at University Ministries International, 2640 Old Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303. A native of Orlando, Terri was a 1993 FSU graduate. She taught school in Jacksonville before entering Law School at FSU, graduating in 2007. She was the managing partner of Shay Alexander, LLC. Terri was also the pastor of Judah Christian Church. Survivors include her children: Marcquia Alexander and Antonio Williams; mother, Dr. Henrietta Gray; sister, Earica (Brian) Cole; stepmother, Eara Simpson; step-sister, Kathy (Arthur) Levine and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
