Terrie Duncan Brooks
Tallahassee - Terrie Brooks left this life May 31, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer surrounded by her family and beloved dogs. She was born March 8, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio. Her family moved a few years later to St. Petersburg, Florida where she grew up and graduated from Northeast High School in 1970. In 1967 she met and attended the 9th grade prom at Riviera Junior High School with Robert "Bobby" Brooks and five years later married him. They remained together until her death. Terrie attended Florida State University graduating in 1974 with a degree in Interior Design, all while giving birth to her son Wyatt Brooks (1973). Tallahassee became home after graduating college and Hilary Brooks Campbell, her daughter, was born in 1979.
Terrie began her career in 1978. Her leadership, organizational expertise, and strong communication skills were the perfect amalgamation that helped her excel to the top of three businesses. She held management positions at Modern Copy, PRIDE Industries, and MARPAN until her retirement in March of 2020. She still found time for a catering business, extensive travels worldwide all while raising two wonderful children, and trying to keep her husband in line.
As a long-time resident of Tallahassee, she became involved in many community boards. She participated in leadership positions for Springtime Tallahassee as the General Chairman, one of three organizers for Red Hills Horse Trials, a member of the Governor's Club Board, a member of the Board of Directors for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tallahassee (2002 - 2007), and a board member for LeMoyne Art Gallery. She was co-nominated for the Leader of the Year award in 2010 for her dedication to the community through her work with Red Hills Horse Trials by the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. These awards highlight emerging and experience leaders committed to improving the community.
Her love of art, books and cooking brought such joy to her life and those around her. She always sought out art galleries on her travels, donated her time to Art in the Park, was an avid collector and artist in her own rite. She collected cookbooks from everywhere she traveled which are displayed throughout her home.
Sundays were often spent with her family cooking recipes she had found in one of her many cookbooks or watching one of her favorite cooking shows. Her family often thought she might possess more cookbooks than the Library of Congress. A chalk board hangs in the dining room with the quote "Friends who feel like family are the best kind of friends, and nothing is more important than family!" All that gathered at her table were considered family. Needless to say, she will be missed by many!
She was admired by friends, colleagues, and her family. Her talents were so vast and she often mentored those around her. She was thought of as a second mom to many of her children's friends hosting many of them for holidays if they couldn't be home.
Terrie is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Garde, husband Robert Brooks, son Wyatt Brooks (Amy), daughter Hilary Campbell (Barrett) and two grandsons Duncan and Caldwell.
Service to be held June 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral (masks required during service). In leu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of her life to LeMoyne Art Gallery (125 N Gadsden Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301; 850-222-8800.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Tallahassee - Terrie Brooks left this life May 31, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer surrounded by her family and beloved dogs. She was born March 8, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio. Her family moved a few years later to St. Petersburg, Florida where she grew up and graduated from Northeast High School in 1970. In 1967 she met and attended the 9th grade prom at Riviera Junior High School with Robert "Bobby" Brooks and five years later married him. They remained together until her death. Terrie attended Florida State University graduating in 1974 with a degree in Interior Design, all while giving birth to her son Wyatt Brooks (1973). Tallahassee became home after graduating college and Hilary Brooks Campbell, her daughter, was born in 1979.
Terrie began her career in 1978. Her leadership, organizational expertise, and strong communication skills were the perfect amalgamation that helped her excel to the top of three businesses. She held management positions at Modern Copy, PRIDE Industries, and MARPAN until her retirement in March of 2020. She still found time for a catering business, extensive travels worldwide all while raising two wonderful children, and trying to keep her husband in line.
As a long-time resident of Tallahassee, she became involved in many community boards. She participated in leadership positions for Springtime Tallahassee as the General Chairman, one of three organizers for Red Hills Horse Trials, a member of the Governor's Club Board, a member of the Board of Directors for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tallahassee (2002 - 2007), and a board member for LeMoyne Art Gallery. She was co-nominated for the Leader of the Year award in 2010 for her dedication to the community through her work with Red Hills Horse Trials by the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. These awards highlight emerging and experience leaders committed to improving the community.
Her love of art, books and cooking brought such joy to her life and those around her. She always sought out art galleries on her travels, donated her time to Art in the Park, was an avid collector and artist in her own rite. She collected cookbooks from everywhere she traveled which are displayed throughout her home.
Sundays were often spent with her family cooking recipes she had found in one of her many cookbooks or watching one of her favorite cooking shows. Her family often thought she might possess more cookbooks than the Library of Congress. A chalk board hangs in the dining room with the quote "Friends who feel like family are the best kind of friends, and nothing is more important than family!" All that gathered at her table were considered family. Needless to say, she will be missed by many!
She was admired by friends, colleagues, and her family. Her talents were so vast and she often mentored those around her. She was thought of as a second mom to many of her children's friends hosting many of them for holidays if they couldn't be home.
Terrie is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Garde, husband Robert Brooks, son Wyatt Brooks (Amy), daughter Hilary Campbell (Barrett) and two grandsons Duncan and Caldwell.
Service to be held June 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral (masks required during service). In leu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of her life to LeMoyne Art Gallery (125 N Gadsden Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301; 850-222-8800.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.