1/1
Terry Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Butler

Madison, FL - Terry Butler, 80, of Madison, FL passed unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Oak Ridge # 1 Cemetery in Madison. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Shiloh M.B. Church. Born in Orlando, Mr. Butler had lived in Thomasville, GA before moving to Madison over 60 years ago. He retired from Florida Plywood in Greenville. He was a member of Pineland M.B. Church. Cherishing his love are his wife, Denise Frazier Butler; sons: Desi Butler and Segerick (Tonya) Frazier; daughters: Evelyn (Ren) Cherry, Tanya Butler-Madison and Keshia Butler and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Shiloh M.B. Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge # 1 Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved