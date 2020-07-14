Terry ButlerMadison, FL - Terry Butler, 80, of Madison, FL passed unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Oak Ridge # 1 Cemetery in Madison. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Shiloh M.B. Church. Born in Orlando, Mr. Butler had lived in Thomasville, GA before moving to Madison over 60 years ago. He retired from Florida Plywood in Greenville. He was a member of Pineland M.B. Church. Cherishing his love are his wife, Denise Frazier Butler; sons: Desi Butler and Segerick (Tonya) Frazier; daughters: Evelyn (Ren) Cherry, Tanya Butler-Madison and Keshia Butler and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.