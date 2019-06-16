Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
Tallahassee, FL - Terry Lynn Lucas, 71, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Bethel AME Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Lakeland, FL, Terry grew up in Tallahassee and graduated from Florida A&M (FAMU) DRS High School. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from FAMU and was a longtime assistant principal in Leon County. Cherishing precious memories are his wife, Sabrina W. Lucas; children, Sean and Terri Lucas and George (Monica) Burns; grandson, Gabriel Lucas; sister, Marleta Clayton; nieces, LaChendra (Delina) Lucas and Latarsha Irving; devoted cousin, Pam (Billy ) Graham and several other relatives and friends.
