Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Shady Grove # 1 P.B. Church
Terry Washington

Tallahassee, FL - Terry Jerome Washington, 51, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, May 20, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Shady Grove # 1 P.B. Church, with burial in Barrow Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Thomasville, GA, Terry grew up in Tallahassee, graduating from Lincoln High School. He was a professional truck driver. Survivors include his mother, Thelma Sneed Washington; brothers, Thelmon Jr. (Lakeshia), Anthony (Tiffany) and Melvin (Alice) Washington, Howard Jr. and Gregory Lundy; sisters, Elaine (Winfrey) Deering and Valerie Cooper; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019
