THANK YOU
Because of folks like you,
The world's a better place.
Your kindness dries
the tear,
And brightens up the face.
Into each life some rain must fall,
Into each heart some pain,
But FRIENDS like you support us all,
Till we can smile again.
You took the time to do kind deeds,
In so many special ways,
And did them from a private creed,
And not in search of praise.
So we say these words to let you know,
Your thoughtfulness
is dear,
And it means so much to all of us,
That FRIENDS like you are near.
The family of the late Fay Hawkins
(Brenda H. Hawkins, Anthony R. Hawkins, Faydre Hawkins- Brown (Derrick) and Retavia Davis (Darryl)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 24, 2020