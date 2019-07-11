|
Mother Thelma Ackerman
Tallahassee - Mother Thelma Ackerman, 94, passed away on July 2, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee Florida.
Funeral service will be Saturday July, 13 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Mount Pleasant M.B. Church in Wakulla with burial at Springhill Missionary Baptist Association Cemetery on Old Woodville Highway.
She leaves to mourn her brother, John Stanley Thomas of Sopchoppy, FL; sister, Mother Frankie-Jean Lewis of Valdosta, GA; 9 grandchildren, Evelyn Manning, Dennis Jackson (Shannon), Gregory Jackson (Rebeka), Ricky Jackson (Annette), Phyllis Osborn (Elbert), Leslie Manning, Derek Jackson (Veronica) Barbara Manning, Andrea Burney, 22 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grand children and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019