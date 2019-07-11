Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mother Thelma Ackerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mother Thelma Ackerman Obituary
Mother Thelma Ackerman

Tallahassee - Mother Thelma Ackerman, 94, passed away on July 2, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee Florida.

Funeral service will be Saturday July, 13 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Mount Pleasant M.B. Church in Wakulla with burial at Springhill Missionary Baptist Association Cemetery on Old Woodville Highway.

She leaves to mourn her brother, John Stanley Thomas of Sopchoppy, FL; sister, Mother Frankie-Jean Lewis of Valdosta, GA; 9 grandchildren, Evelyn Manning, Dennis Jackson (Shannon), Gregory Jackson (Rebeka), Ricky Jackson (Annette), Phyllis Osborn (Elbert), Leslie Manning, Derek Jackson (Veronica) Barbara Manning, Andrea Burney, 22 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grand children and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now