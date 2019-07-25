Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Philadelphia P.B. Church
Thelma King Clarke


1919 - 2019
Thelma King Clarke Obituary
Thelma King Clarke

Tallahassee - Thelma King Clarke, 100, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

She was born on March 15, 1919 in Washington, DC. After graduating high school, she attended Miner Teachers College for a few years.

In the late 1930's, she married Robert Lewis Clarke. From this union, 3 daughters were born, Yolande Mason, Charlene Hardy, and Sheryl Clarke; 11 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Thelma worked for the U.S. Navy Department for many years. Her social organizations include Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; founding member of The Smart Set and member of American Business Women's Association (ABWA.)

Visitation will be SUNDAY, July 28, 2019, 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. at Philadelphia P.B. Church.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from July 25 to July 26, 2019
