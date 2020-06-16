Thelma Tucker RountreeTallahassee - Thelma Jean Tucker Crowe Rountree entered Heaven's Gate with the Angels on June 14, 2020Thelma was born 12-03-42 during a snow storm in a New London, Indiana home. She was raised on a farm outside Russiaville. At two and a half years she drank lye. Then was cared for by Indianapolis Children's Hospital for two and a half years. Dilating her esophagus became a spiritual journey. She worked in Indianapolis, Washington, D.C. And Tallahassee, Florida. On May 1, 1987 Thelma Graduated from TCC with an Associate of Arts. Graduated April 27, 1991 with a B.A. in Creative Writing from FSU.Volunteering became her mantra, giving blood and serving the Tallahassee community. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother , a Girl Scout Leader , and a Girl Scout Assistant Leader. She helped in Lake Jackson United Methodist Church. She cherished her Granddaughters-Cole Beckwith Rountree and Hannah Catherine Kirkland.Thelma and Richard Erwin Rountree married May 24, 1969 in Tallahassee.Thelma leaves behind her beloved husband, Richard Rountree and sons and daughters of her extended family-Dirk Randal Rountree, Terri Lee Crowe Ahmed, Kip Oneal Rountree, Kimberly Lou Rountree Frisbee and their families.Charitable to many causes and family she helped family, friends, and neighbors whenever needs arose.Growing up Thelma was surrounded by 14 siblings in a Christian home of Albert Tucker and Ica Coker Tucker. Another loving home for 3 years was provided by Edward Paul Dugan and Ferne Gertrude Dugan in Pittsboro, Indiana.Mrs. Rountree gave her body to aid science, her soul to God. Funeral services will be held at Culley's Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Rd Tallahassee, Fl. Later interests included; charities, sewing, cooking, writing, reading, photography, volunteering, and gardening.She will be greatly missed.