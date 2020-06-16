Thelma Tucker Rountree
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Tucker Rountree

Tallahassee - Thelma Jean Tucker Crowe Rountree entered Heaven's Gate with the Angels on June 14, 2020

Thelma was born 12-03-42 during a snow storm in a New London, Indiana home. She was raised on a farm outside Russiaville. At two and a half years she drank lye. Then was cared for by Indianapolis Children's Hospital for two and a half years. Dilating her esophagus became a spiritual journey. She worked in Indianapolis, Washington, D.C. And Tallahassee, Florida. On May 1, 1987 Thelma Graduated from TCC with an Associate of Arts. Graduated April 27, 1991 with a B.A. in Creative Writing from FSU.

Volunteering became her mantra, giving blood and serving the Tallahassee community. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother , a Girl Scout Leader , and a Girl Scout Assistant Leader. She helped in Lake Jackson United Methodist Church. She cherished her Granddaughters-Cole Beckwith Rountree and Hannah Catherine Kirkland.

Thelma and Richard Erwin Rountree married May 24, 1969 in Tallahassee.

Thelma leaves behind her beloved husband, Richard Rountree and sons and daughters of her extended family-Dirk Randal Rountree, Terri Lee Crowe Ahmed, Kip Oneal Rountree, Kimberly Lou Rountree Frisbee and their families.

Charitable to many causes and family she helped family, friends, and neighbors whenever needs arose.

Growing up Thelma was surrounded by 14 siblings in a Christian home of Albert Tucker and Ica Coker Tucker. Another loving home for 3 years was provided by Edward Paul Dugan and Ferne Gertrude Dugan in Pittsboro, Indiana.

Mrs. Rountree gave her body to aid science, her soul to God. Funeral services will be held at Culley's Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Rd Tallahassee, Fl. Later interests included; charities, sewing, cooking, writing, reading, photography, volunteering, and gardening.

She will be greatly missed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
8508778191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved