Theodore Rodgers Sr.
Tallahassee - Theodore Rodgers Sr., 77, transitioned Thursday, August 8, in Tallahassee at home with his family at his side.
Graveside service will be at 11 A.M. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Strong and Jones Funeral Home.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for 14 years. He was employed with the Gadsden County Sheriff's office as a deputy and later at the FAMU police department as an officer. He was later promoted to investigator. In that capacity he provided security for Dr. Fredrick Humphries. He retired in 2000 from FAMU.
He leaves behind his wife of 29 years Angie Rodgers; his children, Theodora Rodgers, Derrick (Michelle) Rodgers Sr. and Theodore Rodgers II (Ericka). He has 5 granddaughters, Tiqua Rodgers, India Fitz, Morgan Rodgers, Jazmine Rodgers, Raleigh Rodgers and 3 grandsons Kristopher Davis, Derrick Rodgers Jr. and Jhalin Bruce; 8 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eva and Henry, his sister, Fharstine Rodgers and his brother Leroy Rodgers Sr, one daughter, Eva Rodgers;
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019