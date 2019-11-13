Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Trial PB Church
Sopchoppy, FL
Resources
Tallahassee - Theodore Roosevelt Roziere of Tallahassee FL and Cottondale, FL ,92, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Dothan, AL.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday November 16,2019 at Mt Trial PB Church in Sopchoppy, FL with burial at Buckhorn Cemetery.

A Sopchoppy, FL native, the family later moved to Tallahassee, FL. Mr. Theodore Roziere (Mr. Ted) as he was affectionately known was a retired school teacher and taught Social Studies in Tallahassee, FL at Nims Middle School and at Bainbridge High School in Bainbridge, GA for 30 plus years. Mr. Ted also served in the Armed Forces and did a tour of duty in Japan.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Kerensky Johnson Roziere of Atlanta, GA and Rodney Roziere of Concord, NC; two special nieces, Julie Tanner/caretaker (Wayne) of Cottondale, FL and Julia Baker of Tallahassee, FL and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Moseley Roziere; two sons Theodore Bernard Roziere and Michael Lenel Roziere.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Remember
