Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Tallahassee, FL - Theresa Ann Owens Edwards, 62, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Norfolk, VA, Mrs. Edwards lived in Quincy for many years before moving to Tallahassee. She was a Housing Manager for the Tallahassee Developmental Center and a staunch member of the Lamb's Temple of God WITE Ministries, Midway, where she served as a deaconess and usher. Survivors include her daughter, Sunetta (Keishaun Sr.) Edwards Sutton; grandchildren, Keiyauni, Teiyauni, Keishaun, Jr. and Kaiyoun Sutton; sisters, Yvonne and Helen Owens; and brother, Robert Owens; and numerous other family, including the residents of the Tallahassee Developmental Center.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020
