Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Friendship P.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa D. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa D. Thomas Obituary
Theresa D. Thomas

Tallahassee, FL - Theresa "Ann" Dow Thomas, 69, finished her earthly course on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Friendship P.B. Church. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Cherishing precious memories are her children, Tony and Eric Balcom; sister, Lucy Williams; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three nieces; three nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now