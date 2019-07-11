|
|
Theresa D. Thomas
Tallahassee, FL - Theresa "Ann" Dow Thomas, 69, finished her earthly course on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Friendship P.B. Church. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Cherishing precious memories are her children, Tony and Eric Balcom; sister, Lucy Williams; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three nieces; three nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019