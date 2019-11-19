Services
Russell Haven Of Rest Cemetery & Funeral Home
2335 Sandridge Rd
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
(904) 284-7720
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Mystic Baptist Church
Bristol, FL
Therman Corvie "Jake" Jacobs

Therman Corvie "Jake" Jacobs Obituary
Therman Corvie "Jake" Jacobs

Bristol - Therman Corvie "Jake" Jacobs, 89 of Bristol, FL passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Jacobs was born on August 14, 1930 to the late Corvie J. and Flossie Lydia Halstead Jacobs in Climax, GA on the farm of Florida State Representative, Pierce Wood. Therman graduated from Liberty County High School where he played basketball. After high school, he worked as a surveyor for McLaine Engineering Company prior to entering the US Navy. He was assigned to two ships in the Navy; The USS Jenkins and the USS Bon Homme Richard.

Therman "Jake" retired from St. Joe Paper Company after 42 years in Port St. Joe, Florida. And was a member of Lake Mystic Baptist Church in Bristol. He was the patriarch to his family and enjoyed fishing, art, helping others, and working at his sign company, Jacobs Signs.

Mr. Jacobs was preceded in death by his sisters and brother-in-laws, Edna Lavoris Jacobs (Walter) Kirkland and Rosa Lee Jacobs (Fred) Short, brothers, Donald Eugene Jacobs and an infant brother who died only a few days old, and a grandson, Jayson Colby Jacobs.

Therman is survived by his daughter, Dawana Theresa Jacobs, son, Jay Tyrone Jacobs, sisters, Ethel Marie Jacobs Green, Sadie Lee Jacobs Davis, Alma Lois Jacobs Pitts, Joyce Elaine Jacobs, Loretta Jacobs Flowers, grandchildren, Jordan Lindsay VanZant Watson, Alexander Abraham Zecher, Natalia Hannah Zecher, Gregory Isaac Zecher, Ivan Jacob Zecher, Elena Gabriella Zecher, Oksana Esther Zecher (Maxx) Fleck, Jensen Gabriel (Sierra) Zecher, Dallan Gideon Zecher, Cherish Megan Jacobs, Kayla Ann Wells-Jacobs, great grandchildren, Ivy Elena McCormick, Nickoli Warren Zecher, Reagan Emma Watson, and Yaritza Estelle Zecher.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Lake Mystic Baptist Church in Bristol, FL.

Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at: www.RHRFH.com 904-284-7720
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
