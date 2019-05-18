|
|
Thomas "Tommy" Baker Johnson
Tallahassee - Thomas "Tommy" Baker Johnson, 72, passed away Thursday, May 15, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Tallahassee National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Fl 32311, (850) 942-2929.
Tommy was born November 6, 1946 in Perry, FL to Tom and Hazel Johnson and has resided in Tallahassee for the past 28 years. He retired after 26 years from the United States Navy, loved fishing and camping, traveling with family, was an amateur author, Ham Radio operator, loved History, Florida State Football and genealogy and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Lavater Johnson; son, Thomas Baker Johnson, Jr. (Jessica) of Tallahassee; daughter, Tonya Lynn Six (John) of Tallahassee; brothers, Donnie Johnson (Wendy) of Perry, and Wayne Johnson (Becky) of Tallahassee; sisters, Marie Martel (Gordon) of Atlanta, Dora Miller of Perry, and Deloris Guidry (Brian) of Lafayette, LA; and grandchildren, Brittany Six, Chelsea, Audrie, Emily and Lily Johnson, and a multitude of extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Jo Hughes.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 18, 2019