Thomas Boyce Brandt
1939 - 2020
Thomas Boyce Brandt

Tallahassee - Thomas Boyce Brandt of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away July 7, 2020, one day after his 81st birthday. Tom was born in Pittsburg, July 6, 1939, to the late Howard Sr. and Sophia Proskey Brandt. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Amy Miller of Chesterfield Twp., MI; son, Douglas Brandt of Eastpointe, MI; and grandchildren, Michaela and Benjamin Miller; step-daughter, Alice Williams (Gary) of Tallahassee; step-son, Michael McCloud (Sharon) of Raleigh, NC; step-grandchildren, Evan and Shannon Williams, and Conner and Pierce McCloud; brother, Howard Brandt, Jr. (Teresa) of Arizona; and sister, Judith Erick (James) of Arizona.

After high school graduation, Tom served in the US Navy aboard the USS Orion AS18. After the military, he went to technical school and earned a Tool and Die apprenticeship. He worked for Chrysler Corp. and later for General Dynamics Land Systems as a Quality Analyst.

Tom was a devoted family man who loved to fish and garden. He enjoyed all family holidays, but Christmas was his favorite as he loved decorating the house and yard. From early childhood he sand with church and community choruses. After moving to Florida, barbershop harmony became his passion, and soon as the Rolling Tones Quartet was formed. This 4th of July, Tom was asked to sing "God Bless America" at our family gathering. No notice, no warm up, using lungs that had been fighting pneumonia. Tom hit every note with a range that any baritone would have been proud of.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Huss; daughter, Kathleen Brandt; and sisters, Dorothy Calder, Antoinette Shelkey, Gloria Gronsky, and Patricia Hipkiss; and step-grandbaby, Macie McCloud.

A Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
