Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Whitley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Bruce Whitley Jr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Bruce Whitley Jr. Obituary
Thomas Bruce Whitley Jr.

Woodville - Thomas Bruce Whitley Jr., age 78, peacefully passed away at Heritage Health Care on Jan. 13, 2020. Tommy is survived by two children: Thomas B. Whitley III and Robin Whitley, as well as his three siblings, Darryl Whitley, Carolyn Watson, and Bettye Daffin. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Bruce Whitley Sr. and Johnny Lou Whitley. Tommy was born Sep. 22, 1941 in Albemarle, NC. He graduated from Leon High School in Tallahassee Florida. He served four years in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam war. Tommy was employed most of his life in the construction trade like his father as a pipefitter. Tommy was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. The family is honoring Tommy's request was that there be no services following his passing.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -