Thomas Bruce Whitley Jr.
Woodville - Thomas Bruce Whitley Jr., age 78, peacefully passed away at Heritage Health Care on Jan. 13, 2020. Tommy is survived by two children: Thomas B. Whitley III and Robin Whitley, as well as his three siblings, Darryl Whitley, Carolyn Watson, and Bettye Daffin. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Bruce Whitley Sr. and Johnny Lou Whitley. Tommy was born Sep. 22, 1941 in Albemarle, NC. He graduated from Leon High School in Tallahassee Florida. He served four years in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam war. Tommy was employed most of his life in the construction trade like his father as a pipefitter. Tommy was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. The family is honoring Tommy's request was that there be no services following his passing.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020