Thomas Clark "Tom" Spears
1950 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Clark Spears

Tallahassee - Thomas "Tom" Clark Spears, 70, of Tallahassee, FL, died on July 20,2020, at the Margaret Dozier House at Big Bend Hospice.

Tom was born May 8, 1950, in Quincy, FL to Phil and Annie Ruth Spears. He was a graduate of Quincy High School and worked as dispatcher for the Quincy Police Department for many years. He was a founding member of the Quincy Music Theater where he worked on sets and performed.

Tom is survived by his wife, Robin Spears, of Tallahassee, a sister, Phyllis Spears Everett, of Quincy, nephew, Clay Tullos and his wife, Rhonda, and their children, of Tallahassee, and a step-daughter, Kelsey. He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Tommy Everett.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy.

Due to the current pandemic, please wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
