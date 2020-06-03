Thomas Culbreth Jr.Tallahassee - Thomas Benjamin Culbreth Jr, 54, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away peacefully May 14, 2020.He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 10, 1965. Tommy graduated from Wolfson High School and attended Florida Community College of Jacksonville..Tommy had multiple careers. In Jacksonville, Florida, Tommy worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as a Correctional Officer and Lee & Cates Glass. In Macclenny, he worked for Burkins Chevrolet as a sales representative and in Tallahassee, he worked for Werner Hyundai as a sales representative.He was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida where he loved singing in the choir. He loved watching and supporting the Auburn Tigers. He also loved playing softball, coaching his boys' baseball teams, and attending the Turkey Rod Run Car Show with his boys.He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Benjamin Culbreth. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas Benjamin Culbreth III and Jackson McCoy Culbreth of Jacksonville, Florida; mother, Virginia Culbreth of Tallahassee, Florida; sister, Paula Mischler (Duncan) of Tallahassee, Florida, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, two nephews and a niece.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm CST, June 13, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Columbia, Alabama. (A mask must be worn.) A memorial service will be held at Southside Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida at a later date.