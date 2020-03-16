Services
Thomas E. "Ted" Duncan Jr.

Thomas E. "Ted" Duncan Jr. Obituary
Thomas E. "Ted" Duncan, Jr.

The Villages - Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) circumstances beyond our control, the Celebration of Life that was scheduled for Saturday March 21st in The Villages will be postponed until a later date. An additional Memorial Service for Ted Duncan, Jr. is scheduled in Tallahassee on March 21st, 10:30 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church Chapel, 1050 Park Avenue, Tallahassee, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Ted Duncan, Jr. to Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, DC 20036 or https://hospicefoundation.org/Donate.

Friends and family are gathering at the home of Ted & Heather Duncan after the service.

Please check the Funeral home website (https://hiers-baxley.com/tribute/details/179052/Thomas-Duncan-Jr/obituary.html) for further details of the postponed Celebration of Life.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
