|
|
Thomas Edward Perrin
Tallahassee - TALLAHASSEE, Thomas Edward Perrin, 90, long time resident of Tallahassee, FL passed away in his sleep at home on the morning of November 9th, 2019. He was born December 8, 1928 in Clarkston, GA.
He earned his pilot's license at age 15 after saving his money to take flying lessons. He loved flying and flew small planes for many years mostly for business travel. At age 16, he graduated valedictorian from Clarkston High School and entered Georgia Tech in 1944. Sitting in class next to soldiers returning from war who were very serious about their education and getting on with their lives, he knew the competition was fierce, and he took his education seriously. His degree was in Civil Engineering and he was employed with the Pennsylvania Railroad Company after college. Having obtained a reserve commission through the Air Force ROTC program while at Tech, he was called to active duty in 1951 and served two years during the Korean War, continuing on in the reserves until 1962. Upon his return from active service he worked on large industrial projects as a field engineer for Triangle Construction Company during which time he acquired professional engineering licenses in four states. In 1965, he and two others organized Watkins Engineers and Constructors, Inc. to offer design engineering and construction services to the pulp, paper and chemical industries, working with Proctor & Gamble, DuPont and others. Initially, he served as VP of Construction and in 1975 assumed the position of president & CEO. He retired in 1990. In 2004 he was inducted into the GA Tech Engineering Hall of Fame. He continued to serve, encourage and support GA Tech the rest of his life.
He is a past chairman of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and the Deacon Body of First Baptist Church, where he was extremely active for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline Bryan Perrin, sons Tom Perrin (Denise) and David Perrin (Alyson) of Tallahassee, a daughter, Kim Wilbanks (Mark) of Atlanta, one brother, Bill Perrin (Jerri) of Atlanta and two nephews, Mark Perrin and John Perrin . He is also survived by seven grandsons of whom he was very proud….Andrew Wilbanks (Lindsay), Thomas Perrin (Lyndsey), Kyle Perrin (Amy), Jordan Wilbanks (Beverly), Taylor Perrin (Emily), Matthew Perrin and Tanner Perrin (Heather). In addition he was proud to be "Big Top" to 10 great grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be sent to First Baptist Church, Tallahassee or to the Tallahassee/Thomasville "Patterson/Perrin Endowment" at Georgia Tech Foundation, 190 North Avenue, NW, Atlanta, GA 30313. Dates for Memorial Service and burial to be determined.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019