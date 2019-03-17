Services
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church Cemetery
Greensboro, FL
Whigham, GA - Thomas E. "Tommy" Fletcher, 63 passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. The graveside service will be held Monday, March 18, 10:00 AM at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Greensboro.

A native of Greensboro he had lived in Whigham, GA since 2011. He had worked as a Wastewater Plant Operator, Barber, Warehouse worker, Police and Fire Departments in Havana and Quincy, and was currently employed at Jacob's in Quincy, he was an avid Guitar picker, and always hospitable to entertain guests.

He is survived by his son; Jeremy W. Fletcher (Pat) of Bristol, Daughters; Melanie Hill (Eric) of Tallahassee, Emily Drury (Keith) of Tallahassee, Megan Dodson (Bryan) of Niceville, and Chelsea Paul (Josh) of Bell, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; Eldridge and Geraldine Fletcher.

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
