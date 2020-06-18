Dr. Thomas George Thieman, 79, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.Tom was born June 11, 1941 in Huron, South Dakota to Vincent and Josephine (Tobin) Thieman. Tom was the oldest of five children: James, Ann, Robert, and William.After graduating from Huron High School, Tom received his undergraduate degree from Creighton University and later received his medical degree from the Creighton University School of Medicine. His residency was at Menninger Foundation in Topeka, Kansas. Tom served his country in the United States Army as a Captain of a Medical Battalion in South Korea and California.On November 25, 1967, Tom married the love of his life, Sandra Jean Smith. They had two children, Lisa Jean and Timothy Thomas. Tom and Sandra settled in New Port Richey, Florida to raise their family and moved to Tallahassee, Florida in 2014 to be closer to their grandchildren.Tom was a psychiatrist for over 53 years and worked in the profession he loved up until his death. He enjoyed vacationing with his wife Sandra, spending time with his family, and the Florida Gators.Tom is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Sandra, his children Lisa Jean Eaton (Chris), Timothy Thomas Thieman (Rachel), grandchildren Lindsay and Jocelyn Eaton, and brother William Thieman.He is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Josephine Thieman, brothers James and Robert, sister Ann Lewis, and his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Betty Smith.A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26th at 11:00 a.m. at Celebration Baptist Church at 3300 Shamrock Street East, Tallahassee, Florida 32309.