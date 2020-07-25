Thomas Richard Daniels
Tallahassee - Thomas Richard Daniels, age 77, entered rest July 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Chicago, IL and had lived in Tallahassee since 1980. Tom was a senior computer engineering specialist in the U.S. Air Force, and while stationed in Maine at Topsham Air Force Station, met Cecile Cormier, his future wife of 54 years. After his military service, he worked as a Senior Field Engineer for 30 years with IBM, and then began a 15-year second career with Florida DEP. Tom was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, sang in the Parkinson's Choir, and as a Ham Radio Operator (W1EOH), was a lifetime member of ARRL. Survivors include his wife Cecile; daughters Karen (Jason) Hickey, Susan (Matt) Horan, 4 grandchildren Jenna and Ashley Horan, Anna and Eli Hickey; brothers Ken (Marilyn) Daniels, Andy (Tina) Daniels. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. July 28th, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, the Parkinson's Outreach Assoc., or Big Bend Hospice.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting with the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)