Thomas Smith, Jr.
Tallahassee - Thomas Smith, Jr., 78, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.
He served in the United States Army and retired from the Florida A&M University Police Department as a corporal.
Funeral service will be FRIDAY, July 26, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary P.B. Church on Georgia Street with burial at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria B. Smith; sons, Cedric Smith of Carrabelle, FL, Larry Smith of West Palm Beach, FL, Korey K. Smith of Tallahassee, FL, and Kolby K. Smith (Ashley) of New Brunswick, NJ; daughters, Tomeka Billingsley (Darrell) of Ann Arbor, MI and Kim Jones of Clarksville, TN; brother, Rhumell Smith (Patricia) of Riverview, FL; sister, Jeanette Seaton of Tallahassee, FL; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019