Thomas "Tommy" Coleman McAuley
1955 - 2020
Thomas "Tommy" Coleman McAuley

Thomas "Tommy" Coleman McAuley, 64, passed away tragically on November, 3rd 2020. Tommy was born December 2nd, 1955 in Birmingham, AL to Solon

"Mac" Coleman McAuley and Betty Massey McAuley. He was the oldest of 3 children. He moved to Cairo, Ga at the age of 12 and attended Brookwood School in Thomasville, GA, where he graduated in 1974. He then attended Georgia Southwestern University, in Americus, GA, and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He has called Tallahassee home for the past 45 years.

He was a Mechanical Contractor and the owner of TMAC Contracting. An avid outdoorsmen; he could often be found at his hunting camp in Eufula, AL or spending time at the beach.

Tommy is survived by his daughters; Brooke McAuley Conlan (Ryan) and Brandee McAuley Griner, his precious granddaughters; Presley and Palmer Conlan, Braeleigh Rushing, and Brynlee Griner. Mother, Betty Massey Ragan (Tommy), sister; Peggy McAuley (Larry Ford), brother; Bobby McAuley and niece Maggie McAuley-Ford. He has left behind his most loyal companion, his dog Cabela. He is proceeded in death by his father, Solon Coleman McAuley.

A visitation will be held on November 10, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Rd, Tallahassee, Florida (please call 850-893-4177 to reserve a 30-minute time block to attend the visitation). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 am also at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home (Timberlane Road Location). The graveside Committal will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Greenwood Cemetery in Cairo, Georgia. Per COVID-19 regulations in Leon County, the family will respect social distancing and facemask requirements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tommy's honor can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate).






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home Timberlane Road
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home Timberlane Road
NOV
11
Committal
01:30 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home Timberlane Road
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
8508934177
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 9, 2020
What a Great Man. My Prayers of comfort and peace to his family. He is with Our Lord in Heaven. Sincerely, Mark Howell
Mark Howell
Friend
November 8, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to you Brooke and Brandee and families. Many thoughts and prayers going your way during this difficult time . So very sorry for your loss. God bless you and your families . Sincerely, David Barr
David Barr
Friend
