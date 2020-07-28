1/1
Thomas Woodrow Ward
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 26, 2020, Thomas Woodrow Ward, 81 years old, left this world for his home in heaven. Born and raised in Monticello, Florida, he served over 35 years in law enforcement, working as a Deputy sheriff, State investigator, Chief of Capital security and Marine Patrol Officer.

An avid outdoorsman, "Woody" enjoyed game and bird hunting as well as salt and fresh water fishing.

Thomas is predeceased by his parents, Walter "Dollar Bill" Ward and Ruby Ward and sister, Mary Jane Ward. He is survived by his wife of over 63 years, Catherine Ward and daughter, Lucy Ward. Other close family relatives include four nieces: Vicky Schroeder (Tallahassee, Florida), Cindy Whitford (Emmett, Idaho), Ricky Whiteman (Reedsport, Oregon) Wendy Marks (Richland, Oregon) and brother-in-law, Tommy Brattain (Baker City, Oregon).

A Graveside service will be held on, Thursday, July 30th 11:00am at Roselawn Cemetery, Tallahassee, Florida.

Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved