Tilmon J. Jefferson
Tallahassee, FL - Tilmon Jay Jefferson, 66, passed on Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Peter P.B. Church, Woodville, with burial at 1:00 p.m. in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Jefferson was a FAMU graduate, U.S. Army veteran and a painting contractor. Survivors include his sons: Omar and Auren Jefferson; a devoted friend, Lupe Adamson; five grandchildren; sisters: Wanda (Victor) Hayes and Barbara Harris; brothers: Oscar (Annell) Wilson, Richard Jr. (Sarah), Andrew, Michael (Earnestine) and Gregory (Valerie) Jefferson; step-brother, Jesse Robinson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 31, 2019