Tim Smith passed away Sunday, March 3rd at the age of 55. He was born on December 22nd, 1963 in Atlanta, Georgia to James and Carolyn Smith. Tim spent his younger years growing up in Colorado until moving to Tallahassee in 1979. He graduated from Leon High School which was a miracle considering he said he knew everything he needed to know by second grade.
Tim married Catherine Parker in 1988 and they had one child, Alex, a year later. After Cathy passed away he married his second wife, Heather Donaven in 2007.
Tim's greatest passion in life outside of the love for his friends and family was the band Rush. He saw them on every tour since 1985, named his first and only son after their members, appeared on their live album from Cleveland, and is undoubtedly their #1 fan. Tim also had a huge passion for animals, at times owning upwards of 14 animals of all types. He absolutely loved his birds: Presto, Vapor, Solara, and Peek-a-boo.
Tim is survived by his parents, Jim and Carolyn; son Alex; brother, Steve (Cher); sister, Stephanie (John); niece, Ashleigh, and countless other friends and family.
Memorial services will be held at Lafayette Presbyterian Church on Monday the 11th at 2:00pm in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marfan's Foundation, http://www.marfan.org.
