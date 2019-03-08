|
Timothy Eldridge "Tim" Gamble
Tallahassee - Timothy Eldridge "Tim" Gamble, 66, of Tallahassee passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at a local hospital following an extended illness. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Register Gamble.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 11th from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 11:00 A.M. at Seminole Baptist Church in Tallahassee. Interment, with military honors will follow at 2:00 P.M. the same day at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Tim was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee and a graduate of Amos P. Godby High School, He was a welder and fabricator for Syn-Tech Systems of Tallahassee and retired as shop foreman at Florida State University. Tim was also a veteran of the United States Navy.
The Gamble family migrated to Jefferson and Leon Counties from Virginia in the 1920's and established Welaunee Plantation in Jefferson and Leon County, Waukeenah Plantation in Jefferson County and Neahmantle Plantation in Leon County.
Other survivors include his sister Ellen Bivens of Albany, GA; three nieces, Kelley Register Griffin of Havana, Christa Register of Tallahassee and BJ Hall of Albany GA; and his nephew Josh Register of Tallahassee. Tim was "Tim Pop" to four great-nieces and nephews, Hadley Griffin, Jadie Kate Register, Jessie Register and Dayne Matthews.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Bonnie Gamble; two brothers, Bobby Bradley and Bill Comerford; and two sisters, Barbara Anne Martin and Karen Elizabeth Williams.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019