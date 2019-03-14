|
Timothy Karl Harrison
Quincy - Mr. Timothy Karl Harrison, 61 years of age, departed this life on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Quincy, FL.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his mother, Thelma Armstead Harrison Wills, Quincy, FL, three nephews, Noah Harrison III, Christopher Harrison, Quincy, FL, great- nephew, Jordan Noakey Harrison, Quincy, FL.
Visitation will be from 2-6 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at New Bethel AME Church, on Blue Star Highway, Quincy, Florida with burial at St. John Cemetery, Midway, FL.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Harrison family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019