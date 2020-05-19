|
|
Timothy O. Barber
Tallahassee, FL - Timothy O'Neal Barber, 49, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Saturday, May 6, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Barber Cemetery, Havana, FL. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Havana native, Mr. Barber was a prep cook at Zaxby's and a die-hard Miami Hurricanes fan. Survivors include his wife, Betty Ward Barber; sons, Marcus Smith; step-children, Robert and Kathy Tolver and Yolanda Ward; siblings: Faustina (Albert) Bruton, Stanfice Barber and Miguel (April) Barber; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 19 to May 21, 2020