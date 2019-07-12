|
Tinika McNeil
Quincy - Tinika Sharmane McNeil, 35 of Quincy, died on Saturday, July 6 in Tallahassee. She was a member of Mt. Olive FWB Church. Service will be 2:30 PM, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Arnett Chapel AME Church with interment in the Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, Saturday, July 13 at Bradwell Mortuary. Tinika is survived by her daughter, Tayla Humose and her son, Davion Rittman; her mother, Foriest B. McNeil; her father, Charlie McNeil; siblings, Trakeshia Dowdell and Antwon McNeil; her companion, David Rittman Jr. and her grandmother, Mildred McNeal.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 12, 2019