Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Arnett Chapel AME Church
Quincy - Tinika Sharmane McNeil, 35 of Quincy, died on Saturday, July 6 in Tallahassee. She was a member of Mt. Olive FWB Church. Service will be 2:30 PM, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Arnett Chapel AME Church with interment in the Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, Saturday, July 13 at Bradwell Mortuary. Tinika is survived by her daughter, Tayla Humose and her son, Davion Rittman; her mother, Foriest B. McNeil; her father, Charlie McNeil; siblings, Trakeshia Dowdell and Antwon McNeil; her companion, David Rittman Jr. and her grandmother, Mildred McNeal.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 12, 2019
