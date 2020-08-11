Titus Williams
Tallahassee, FL - Titus Nehemiah Williams, 21, passed on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, at Springfield Cemetery, 1206 Springfield Rd., Monticello, FL 32344. Visitation is Thursday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Titus leaves to cherish precious memories his mother, Lanekia Jones; father, Franklin Washington; brother, Daniel Washington; paternal grandmother, Sandra Joyce Mills; loving uncle and aunt, Johnathan and Marla Williams; and a host of Family and loving friends. Titus was predeceased by his grandparents, Florence and Godwin Williams.