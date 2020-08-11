1/1
Titus Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Titus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Titus Williams

Tallahassee, FL - Titus Nehemiah Williams, 21, passed on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, at Springfield Cemetery, 1206 Springfield Rd., Monticello, FL 32344. Visitation is Thursday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Titus leaves to cherish precious memories his mother, Lanekia Jones; father, Franklin Washington; brother, Daniel Washington; paternal grandmother, Sandra Joyce Mills; loving uncle and aunt, Johnathan and Marla Williams; and a host of Family and loving friends. Titus was predeceased by his grandparents, Florence and Godwin Williams.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
Titus was the most mannerable, respectable, sweetest, and considerate young men that I have encountered in his age group. I will miss his smiling face and thank him for being a good friend to Jonathan.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved