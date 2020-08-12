1/1
Titus Williams
Titus Williams

Tallahassee, FL - Funeral services for Titus Nehemiah Williams will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, in Springfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, today, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Springfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Titus was always in the center of the action. I enjoyed seeing him enjoying life so much at the Lions United and Special Olympics events I had the pleasure of attending. He was always very sweet to my daughter Victoria who was his classmate.
Martha Harbin
Acquaintance
August 9, 2020
Titus was the most mannerable, respectable, sweetest, and considerate young men that I have encountered in his age group. I will miss his smiling face and thank him for being a good friend to Jonathan.
