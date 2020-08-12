Titus Williams

Tallahassee, FL - Funeral services for Titus Nehemiah Williams will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, in Springfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, today, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950.
Titus was always in the center of the action. I enjoyed seeing him enjoying life so much at the Lions United and Special Olympics events I had the pleasure of attending. He was always very sweet to my daughter Victoria who was his classmate.
Martha Harbin
Acquaintance
August 9, 2020
Titus was the most mannerable, respectable, sweetest, and considerate young men that I have encountered in his age group. I will miss his smiling face and thank him for being a good friend to Jonathan.
