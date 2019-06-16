|
Todd Cameron Hunter, Sr.
Tallahassee - Todd Cameron Hunter, Sr. of Tallahassee passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 62 after a courageous, 12.5-year battle with cancer.
He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on April 16, 1957, to David J. and Cecilia 'Teddy' Hunter. Todd graduated from Leon High School and Florida State University (B.S., Finance & Risk Management).
He was married to Jeri Kemp Hunter and would have celebrated 39 years of marriage on July 5.
Todd had a four-decade career in wealth management and owned his own company, Strategic Wealth Management Advisors, Inc.
He was a member of the Big Bend Hospice Foundation, TCC Foundation, Rotary Club, Seminole Boosters, Children's Miracle Network, Leadership Tallahassee (Class 6), Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, Kappa Delta Sorority KD Man, Maclay School supporter, Meridian Park Little League Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball Association, Wildwood Presbyterian Church, and St Teresa Beach Church.
Todd was passionate about spending time at St Teresa Beach, being on the water, playing guitar, golfing, and tennis. He cherished his family and the friendships with his Leon 1974 State Championship football team, Phi Delts, golfing buddies, his 100s, and countless others. Todd and his family are eternally grateful for his TMH Cancer Center, Emory Hospital, Dr. Pain, and Hospice caretakers.
He is preceded in death by mother Cecilia 'Teddy', brother Douglas James, mother-in-law Emily Lively Carraway Kemp, and father-in-law David E. Kemp. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Jeri; son Todd Jr. (wife Mycah and daughter Lively); and daughter Caroline; father David J.; and brothers David (wife Deana and children Alie and Matthew) and Curt (daughters Sara, Megan, and Kelsey).
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at Wildwood Presbyterian Church with reception immediately following in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Todd may be given to Big Bend Hospice or TMH Cancer Center.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 16, 2019