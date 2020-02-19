|
|
Tom Longerbeam, 82, of Tallahassee, passed away February 18, 2020.
He was born in Washington D.C. on February 3, 1938. Tom graduated from Montgomery Blair High School and received a Bachelor's in Political Science from the University of Maryland. He married Loraine "Lori" Van Loo on June 21, 2014.
Tom had a career in Government Affairs with the American Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association and was instrumental in the promotion of state seat belt legislation. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and later Lafayette Presbyterian Church, and was very involved in each organization. Tom was a dedicated volunteer for Elder Care Services for the last 20 years. He was a member of the board from 2003-2012, Chairman of the Board (2005-2006) and was recently awarded the "Volunteer of the Year" award. Tom also delivered meals for the Meals On Wheels program every Wednesday. He had a passion for fishing, reading and Civil War history.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Dixon Miller and Floyd G. Longerbeam; brother, Jack Longerbeam; first wife, Terry Longerbeam; and daughter, Christine Lee Guy.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Longerbeam; daughter, Susan "Leanne" O'Connell; son, F. Thomas Longerbeam, Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel O'Connell, Matthew Longerbeam, Susan Damien, Justin Guy, Sean Persinger and Jacob Persinger; 5 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Saturday, February 22, 2020 there will be a reception beginning at 11:30am with funeral services to follow at 1pm at Lafayette Presbyterian Church, 4220 Mahan Drive. Burial to follow at MeadowWood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elder Care Services in memory of Tom.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020