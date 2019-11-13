|
Tomeika D. Ford
Apalachicola - Tomeika Danielle Ford, 35, transitioned Fri. Nov. 8 in Ft. Walton Bch. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Nov. 16 at Mayor Van Johnson Recreation & Community Complex with burial in Magnolia Cemetery, both in Apalachicola. Visitation/wake will be from 5:30-7:00pm Fri. Nov. 15 at Friendship MB Church in Apalachicola. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters: Takiah Ford, Ty'asia "Pink" Yarrell, Kaniyla Ford, Ashoni Fennell; parents: Trina & Gary Oates and Roderick & Latoya Robinson; siblings: Dr. Roderick Robinson, Jr., Jasmine (Alexis) Haskett, Kamilah Hand, Brandon Robinson, Chandler Morehead, Jakari Ford, Ghionna Oates, Briun Oates, Xavier Robinson; grandmother: Rosa Tolliver; and a host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Ford family.
