Tommie Graham Jr.Monticello. FL - Tommie Graham, Jr., 80, of Monticello's Capps Community passed on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Capps. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Mt. Olive. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Graham Family. A deacon at Mt. Olive, Mr. Graham was a retired heavy equipment operator for the City of Tallahassee (26 years) and Leon County Public Works (10 years). He possessed a green thumb as a farmer and he raised prized livestock. He will be lovingly remembered forever by his wife, Esther White Graham; son, Timothy Graham; four grandchildren; sisters, Ethel G. Pyron and Vernell G. Young; sisters-in-law, Easter Anderson, Ethel Mae Graham and Amy Graham; brothers-in-law, Harry Brockman and Richard Scott and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.