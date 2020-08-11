1/1
Tommie Graham Jr.
Tommie Graham Jr.

Monticello. FL - Tommie Graham, Jr., 80, of Monticello's Capps Community passed on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Capps. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Mt. Olive. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Graham Family. A deacon at Mt. Olive, Mr. Graham was a retired heavy equipment operator for the City of Tallahassee (26 years) and Leon County Public Works (10 years). He possessed a green thumb as a farmer and he raised prized livestock. He will be lovingly remembered forever by his wife, Esther White Graham; son, Timothy Graham; four grandchildren; sisters, Ethel G. Pyron and Vernell G. Young; sisters-in-law, Easter Anderson, Ethel Mae Graham and Amy Graham; brothers-in-law, Harry Brockman and Richard Scott and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
