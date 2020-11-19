Tommy Allison LightseyTallahassee - Tommy Allison Lightsey, 79, passed away on November 14, 2020. Tom grew up in Fort Myers, Florida and graduated from Fort Myers High School in 1959. After high school, Tom joined the Army and received a business degree from the University of South Florida. After graduating, he went to work for the Federal Government as an ATF Agent and later as a Secret Service Agent guarding the president and working in the counterfeit division. His job took him on many adventures and to a variety of places, including Colombia, South America in the 1970's. Tom was also present during the assassination attempt of President Reagan. After his retirement, he worked as a private investigator, volunteered as a Guardian Ad Litem, volunteered as a small claims court mediator in Leon and Wakulla Counties, and returned to college, graduating from Florida State with a master's degree in social work. Also, during retirement, he took up flint knapping, making arrowheads and spear points in the traditional Native American way. As a result, he affectionately became known as "Knappy" to his children and grandchildren. He and his wife, Miriam, traveled the United States attending "Knap-Ins" and gathering rocks and wonderful friends around the country. Tom loved the coast and warm weather and that led him and Miriam to live in Topsail Beach, North Carolina and St. Petersburg, Florida. He also enjoyed spending time at his home on the St. Marks River where he made many beautiful arrowheads and lots of memories with family and friends. He had a quick wit and a delightfully irreverent sense of humor. We will all miss his "Whatever"!Tommy is preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas Scott Lightsey in 2008; and his nephew Eddie Coakley in 2020.He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Miriam Lightsey; stepson, Blake Daughtry (Sandra and daughter Charlotte); stepdaughter, Cody Green (Chris); stepsons, Mark and Eric Earley; sister, Gwen Lightsey; brother, Tony Lightsey; granddaughters, Alabama Reddy, Riley Lightsey, and Chloe Lightsey; and many nieces and nephews. Also, his very faithful canine companion, Baby Girl.